The Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live tonight from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City.

One of the biggest Dynamite shows of the year will be headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson for the vacant AEW World Title. This will be the finals of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defend against The Acclaimed

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Chris Jericho

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Title

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Dynamite

