The New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live tonight from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Tonight’s Dynamite, the final episode of 2022, will be headlined by ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defending his AEW TNT Title against Wardlow, plus Match #6 in the Best Of 7 Series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. The champions are going into tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere match with a 3-2 lead.

AEW World Champion MJF is reportedly booked for tonight’s show, but AEW has not confirmed the appearance as of this writing.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page

* Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight

* Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW TNT Title against Wardlow

* Best Of 7 Series, Match #6: Falls Count Anywhere – AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads the series 3-2)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the Control Center and Road To New Year’s Smash videos for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.