The post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite will air tonight live on TBS from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. This will be the Dynamite debut in the city.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter last night and announced two more happenings for tonight’s show. We will hear from Adam Page following his Texas Death Match win over Jon Moxley at Revolution, while The Blackpool Combat Club and The Dark Order will do battle with Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

“After weeks of altercations between Dark Order and BCC throughout @AEWonTV, re-enter Mox, aiming to make a statement after the Texas Death Match at Revolution!,” Khan wrote.

Another title match was also announced with Jay Lethal taking on AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy. This will be the rubber match between Lethal and Cassidy. Lethal defeated Cassidy in a standard singles bout on the August 3 Dynamite, but then Cassidy retained his title over Lethal on the January 18 Dynamite.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Fallout from AEW Revolution

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Face of The Revolution Ladder Match winner Powerhouse Hobbs

* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

* AR Fox and Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara of The Jericho Appreciation Society

* Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* We will hear from “Hangman” Adam Page

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jay Lethal

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the Control Center and Road To Sacramento videos for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.