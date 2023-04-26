Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida as the build for Double Or Nothing continues.

Dynamite will be headlined by Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in the finals of the Four Pillars Tournament. The winner will go on to challenge AEW World Champion MJF at Double Or Nothing on May 28. Other in-ring action includes Bandido’s return vs. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, plus AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against Taya Valkyrie in a match where Taya cannot use her Road to Valhalla finisher.

AEW President Tony Khan will speak on tonight’s Dynamite, but there’s no word yet on what he has to say. We will also hear from Adam Cole, plus new AEW TNT Champion Wardlow with Arn Anderson.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s show:

* We will hear from Adam Cole

* We will hear from Arn Anderson and new AEW TNT Champion Wardlow

* We will hear from AEW President Tony Khan

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Taya Valkyrie. Valkyrie cannot use her Road to Valhalla finisher

* Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in the finals of the Four Pillars Tournament with the winner challenging AEW World Champion MJF at Double Or Nothing on May 28

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against the returning Bandido

