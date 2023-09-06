The post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tonight’s Dynamite will feature fallout from All Out, plus the beginning of the Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament to determine the AEW World Title challenger for the Grand Slam Dynamite on September 20.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Fallout from AEW All Out

* “Hangman” Adam Page speaks for the first time since winning the Over Budget Battle Royal at All Out

* Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara begin their chase for the AEW World Tag Team Titles by facing Aussie Open

* AEW World & ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF will speak for the first time since All Out run-in with ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals: Nick Wayne vs. Darby Allin

* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals: Trent Beretta vs. Roderick Strong

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Emi Sakura in an Open Challenge

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the Control Center video for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.