The Road to Revolution will continue as tonight’s AEW Dynamite airs live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Dynamite will be headlined by two title matches with AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Jay Lethal, and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against the debuting Kushida. AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks will also be in action, just one week after they teamed with Kenny Omega to win the titles.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks

* Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido in match #2 of Danielson’s five-match journey to facing AEW World Champion MJF in the Ironman Match at Revolution

* Adam Page speaks with Renee Paquette one week after win over Jon Moxley

* AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jay Lethal

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against the debuting Kushida

Below is the Road To Fresno video for tonight:

