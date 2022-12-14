The Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Tonight’s Dynamite will be headlined by a Winner Takes All match between Ricky Starks and AEW World Champion MJF, who will also put his Dynamite Diamond Ring up for grabs. Dynamite will also feature the fourth match in the Best Of 7 Series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle, who lead the series 2-1.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Chris Jericho will be in action

* Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo in a Grudge Match

* Best Of 7 Series, Match #4: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-1)

* The House of Black will be in action

* AEW World Champion MJF defends the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring vs. Ricky Starks in a Winner Takes All match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

