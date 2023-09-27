Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, CO.

The biggest thing on the card is a contract signing for WrestleDream between Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page. Dynamite will also feature Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Gunn, but this show will serve as the go-home show for Sunday’s WrestlDream PPV.

Below is the current card for tonight:

Contract signing for WrestleDream between Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page

We’ll hear from MJF and Adam Cole

Jim Ross sit-down interview with Darby Allin and TNT Champion Christian Cage

Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Gunn