All Elite Wrestling returns on TBS this evening at 8/7c for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On tap for what is the five-year anniversary of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program is AEW Champion Bryan Danielson vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a title versus title match with a twist, as both titles are on-the-line, but Okada’s Continental title is only at stake for the first 20 minutes of the bout.

Also scheduled for the special milestone show tonight is Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Championship, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Serena Deeb, Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson and more.

