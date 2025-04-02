It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX with this week’s AEW Dynasty 2025 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the April 2, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night program:
* Will Ospreay returns
* Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli
“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford
* Owen Hart Cup bracket reveal
* Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland & Willow Nightingale (Mixed Tornado Tag Match)
Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
