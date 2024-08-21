It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c tonight on TBS from Cardiff, Wales, with the AEW All In: London 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 21 episode:

* Big Bill vs. HOOK

* MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face

* Chris Jericho vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington

* AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Saraya

* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Final Showdown (moderated by Nigel McGuinness): Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Cardiff, Wales.