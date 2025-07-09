The road to AEW ALL IN: Texas begins winding down tonight in “The Lone Star State.”
AEW Dynamite returns with the ALL IN: Texas go-home episode this evening at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 9, 2025 episode:
* Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta
* “Talky-Talk” with MJF & Mark Briscoe
* Timeless Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné Come Face-to-Face
* Women’s Casino Gauntlet No. 2 Spot Eliminator: Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thekla
* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & The Young Bucks vs. Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata
