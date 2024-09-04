The road to AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 begins winding down tonight in “The Badger State.”

AEW Dynamite returns this evening at 8/7c on TBS from the UW Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Thus far, only three matches have been officially announced for tonight’s show, which serves as the go-home episode for the AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 pay-per-view scheduled for this coming Saturday, September 7, at NOW Arena.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program is Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the Continental Championship, and Mariah May (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the Women’s World Championship.

In non-title action, the show this evening in Milwaukee will include Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly teaming up to take on the three-man team of PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in a featured trios bout.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Milwaukee, WI.