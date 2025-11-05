It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening, as AEW Dynamite takes place at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, live from the Bayou Music Center Arena in Houston, Texas.

Advertised for the November 5, 2025 installment of the two-hour prime time Wednesday night AEW on TBS program from “The Lone Star State” is the start of the Blood & Guts Advantage Battle, a pair of best-of-three series that will determine which teams earn the all-important entry advantage in both the men’s and women’s Blood & Guts matches.

The double-cage, two-ring Blood & Guts match is set to headline the November 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, and the go-home episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision this week will host the qualifying bouts to decide which sides get the upper hand once the match begins.

For tonight’s AEW Dynamite show in Houston, two of the three men’s matches will take place, featuring Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia. (Match 3, if necessary, will be Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley on Saturday’s live episode of AEW Collision on November 8.)

Additionally, two of the three women’s matches will take place this evening, with Megan Bayne vs. Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue. (Match 3, if necessary, will be Harley Cameron vs. Thekla on the 11/8 edition of AEW Collision.)

Also scheduled for the 11/5 installment of AEW Dynamite tonight is first-round action in the ongoing AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament, with Mercedes Mone and Athena squaring off against Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale.

All of this and more goes down tonight, live on AEW Dynamite at 8/7c from Houston, TX. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.