All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico with the AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Wednesday, May 21, 2025 episode:
* Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart
* Face to Face: Will Ospreay and Hangman Page
* Face to Face: Mercedes Moné and Jamie Hayter
* Contract Signing for MJF Joining the Hurt Syndicate
* Jon Moxley & Young Bucks vs. Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Swerve Strickland
