All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico with the AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Wednesday, May 21, 2025 episode:

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart

* Face to Face: Will Ospreay and Hangman Page

* Face to Face: Mercedes Moné and Jamie Hayter

* Contract Signing for MJF Joining the Hurt Syndicate

* Jon Moxley & Young Bucks vs. Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Swerve Strickland

