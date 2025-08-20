It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland with the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 20, 2025 episode:

* Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley go face-to-face

* We’ll Hear From AEW World Champion Hangman Page

* FTR vs. Brodido (AEW Tag Title Eliminator Tournament Final)

* Athena & Mercedes Moné vs. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm & Alex Windsor

* Tony Schiavone interviews Adam Copeland & Christian Cage live

* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight

