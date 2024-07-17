It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Little Rock, Arkansas at 8/7c on TBS with the special milestone 250th episode of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Tuesday night program this evening is MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship in the opening match.

Also scheduled is Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada in a champion versus champion showdown, Mercedes Mone vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Championship, Mariah May will speak after turning on “Timeless” Toni Storm, plus a special edition of “TV Time” with Chris Jericho.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite 250 results coverage from Little Rock, AR.