It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for the post-All In: London 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program is the AEW singles match debut of former WWE Superstar Ricochet, who goes one-on-one against Kyle Fletcher.

Also scheduled is Jamie Hayter’s Dynamite return against Harley Cameron, a “can’t miss” announcement from new AEW Champion Bryan Danielson about his future in wrestling, an All-Star 8 Man Tag with Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith & Roderick Strong vs. HOOK, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly, Hangman Page vs. Tomohiro Ishii, the AEW Women’s Championship Celebration of “The Glamour” Mariah May, plus we will hear from Swerve Strickland.

