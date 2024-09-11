The TNT title will be on-the-line tonight on TBS!
Ahead of the post-All Out 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite this evening, All Elite Wrestling has announced the addition of a new title match for the show.
Now scheduled for the September 11 episode of AEW Dynamite from Lexington, Kentucky is “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush in one-on-one action with the TNT Championship up for grabs.
Also scheduled for tonight’s show:
* Jon Moxley to appear
* Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara
* Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata
* Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet
Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Lexington, KY.
