The TNT title will be on-the-line tonight on TBS!

Ahead of the post-All Out 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite this evening, All Elite Wrestling has announced the addition of a new title match for the show.

Now scheduled for the September 11 episode of AEW Dynamite from Lexington, Kentucky is “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush in one-on-one action with the TNT Championship up for grabs.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Jon Moxley to appear

* Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara

* Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

* Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Lexington, KY.