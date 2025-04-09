The fallout from AEW Dynasty 2025 goes down tonight in the “Charm City.”

AEW Dynamite returns this evening, live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Wednesday, April 9, 2025, post-AEW Dynasty 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX prime time program:

* Swerve Strickland vs. PAC

* Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa (Owen Hart Cup)

* Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

* Fallout from AEW Dynasty 2025

What happens in the fallout of #AEWDynasty? We find out LIVE at 8/7c, TOMORROW when #AEWDynamite is on TBS and @SportsonMax pic.twitter.com/y123EtkUeY — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 8, 2025

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal@callmekrisstat vs @thunderrosa22 For the First Time Ever:

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/DSGRd2GUMS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2025

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@WheelerYuta/@ClaudioCSRO

Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/c94ru4zXQe — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2025