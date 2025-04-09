The fallout from AEW Dynasty 2025 goes down tonight in the “Charm City.”
AEW Dynamite returns this evening, live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Wednesday, April 9, 2025, post-AEW Dynasty 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX prime time program:
* Swerve Strickland vs. PAC
* Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa (Owen Hart Cup)
* Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
* Fallout from AEW Dynasty 2025
Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
What happens in the fallout of #AEWDynasty?
We find out LIVE at 8/7c, TOMORROW when #AEWDynamite is on TBS and @SportsonMax pic.twitter.com/y123EtkUeY
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 8, 2025
Tomorrow, Wednesday 4/9
Baltimore, MD
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal@callmekrisstat vs @thunderrosa22
For the First Time Ever:
Statlander vs Thunder
+
World Champion Timeless Toni Storm on commentary
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/DSGRd2GUMS
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2025
Tomorrow, Wednesday 4/9
Baltimore, MD
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@WheelerYuta/@ClaudioCSRO
vs@SamoaJoe/@730hook
After the brawl between The Opps + Death Riders at Dynasty,
Claudio/Yuta will battle Samoa Joe/HOOK on
Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/c94ru4zXQe
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2025
Tomorrow, Wed. 4/9
Baltimore, MD
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@BASTARDPAC vs @swerveconfident
2 of AEW’s greatest stars go 1-on-1 for the first time ever in an intense battle
PAC vs Swerve Strickland
Wednesday Night Dynamite
TBS + @StreamOnMax
TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/MDfbUX1vEP
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2025