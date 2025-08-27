It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max with the post-Forbidden Door: London episode of AEW Dynamite, live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 27, 2025 episode:

* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

* Falls Count Anywhere: Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Harley Cameron & Kris Statlander

