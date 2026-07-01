It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TB$ and HBO Max with the post-Forbidden Door episode of AEW Dynamite from San Diego, California.
Advertised for the July 1, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:
- * AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
* AEW TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Match: Harley Cameron vs. Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata vs. Persephone vs. Maika
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.
Tomorrow, 7/1!
Find out what happens next after Sunday night's #ForbiddenDoor event LIVE on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
We'll see you LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/QAkXCCl6x2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2026