It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TB$ and HBO Max with the post-Forbidden Door episode of AEW Dynamite from San Diego, California.

Advertised for the July 1, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

* AEW TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Match: Harley Cameron vs. Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata vs. Persephone vs. Maika

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.