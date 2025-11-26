It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN., with this week’s post-AEW Full Gear episode.

Advertised for the November 26, 2025 AEW Dynamite: Thanksgiving Eve show tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

* Continental Classic Gold League: Kyle Fletcher vs. Kazuchika Okada

* Continental Classic Gold League: Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight

* Continental Classic Blue League: Jon Moxley vs. Mascara Dorada

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal: Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue)

* The Opps (HOOK, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Katsuyori Shibata) celebrate new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

