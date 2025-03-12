It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California with the post-AEW Revolution 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 12, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night program:
* MJF to speak
* New AEW International Champion Kenny Omega to speak
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Wild Card vs. The Beast Mortos
Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
The #AEWDynasty International Eliminator starts TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
4 first round matches on
Dynamite + Collision!
The winners will fight next Wednesday Night in a 4-Way Eliminator, with the winner earning a title shot vs @KennyOmegamanX on PPV at Dynasty! pic.twitter.com/1axjK4YNy9
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 12, 2025
Tomorrow, Wed 3/12
Fresno, CA
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
International Eliminator
1st Round@orangecassidy vs @_ReyHechicero
Mad Scientist Hechicero fights former 2x International Champ Orange Cassidy in the International Eliminator 1st Round TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/FJAc5XMsSW
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 12, 2025
Tomorrow, Wed 3/12
Fresno, CA
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
International Eliminator
1st Round
*WILD CARD* vs @BeastMortos
The formidable Beast Mortos will square off vs a mystery Wild Card opponent in the @AEW International Eliminator 1st Round TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/UygZZs39Hd
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 12, 2025