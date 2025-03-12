It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California with the post-AEW Revolution 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 12, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night program:

* MJF to speak

* New AEW International Champion Kenny Omega to speak

* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero

* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Wild Card vs. The Beast Mortos

The #AEWDynasty International Eliminator starts TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! 4 first round matches on

Dynamite + Collision!

The winners will fight next Wednesday Night in a 4-Way Eliminator, with the winner earning a title shot vs @KennyOmegamanX on PPV at Dynasty! pic.twitter.com/1axjK4YNy9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, Wed 3/12

Fresno, CA

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite International Eliminator

1st Round@orangecassidy vs @_ReyHechicero Mad Scientist Hechicero fights former 2x International Champ Orange Cassidy in the International Eliminator 1st Round TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/FJAc5XMsSW — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 12, 2025