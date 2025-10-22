It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max with this week’s post-AEW WrestleDream episode of AEW Dynamite.
Emanating from the Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, Texas, the October 22 episode of AEW Dynamite will be another three-hour special live episode.
Advertised for tonight’s show are the following matches and segments:
* 12 belts Mercedes Mone celebration
* AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada vs. Bandido
* AEW Trios Championship: The Opps vs. The Hurt Syndicate
* AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament bracket reveal
