All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max with this week’s post-AEW WrestleDream episode of AEW Dynamite.

Emanating from the Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, Texas, the October 22 episode of AEW Dynamite will be another three-hour special live episode.

Advertised for tonight’s show are the following matches and segments:

* 12 belts Mercedes Mone celebration

* AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada vs. Bandido

* AEW Trios Championship: The Opps vs. The Hurt Syndicate

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament bracket reveal

