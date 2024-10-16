It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TBS with the post-WrestleDream episode of AEW Dynamite from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night show.
* Adam Cole Returns
* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush
* Jay White vs. Christian Cage
* Jon Moxley appears and ‘nobody is safe’
* TBS Title: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata
* The Elite vs. The Conglomeration
* FTR vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from San Jose, CA.
TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork!#AEWWrestleDream changed everything. See what happens next for #AEW LIVE on #AEWDynamite kicking off at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/lEcrTvIqxk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2024