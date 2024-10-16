It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TBS with the post-WrestleDream episode of AEW Dynamite from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night show.

* Adam Cole Returns

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

* Jay White vs. Christian Cage

* Jon Moxley appears and ‘nobody is safe’

* TBS Title: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

* The Elite vs. The Conglomeration

* FTR vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from San Jose, CA.