It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California.

Advertised for tonight’s show, which is the “go-home show” for this Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA., are two matches and one segment.

Cope will square off against Wheeler Yuta, as he continues to deliver on his promise of taking out The Death Riders one-by-one leading up to his AEW World Championship showdown against Jon Moxley at this Sunday’s PPV event.

Also ahead of AEW Revolution 2025 this Sunday, Swerve Strickland and Ricochet will sign the contract for their scheduled AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender showdown, while Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander will join forces to battle Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford in women’s tag-team action.

