The road to AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 continues tonight in Des Moines, Iowa.

AEW Dynamite returns from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. tonight at 8/7c on TBS with the second-to-last episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program before the aforementioned joint-pay-per-view with New Japan Pro Wrestling and CMLL.

On tap for tonight’s show is Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship, TV Time with Chris Jericho, The Learning Tree, and Private Party, as well as Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis for the TBS Women’s Championship.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry in an AEW TNT Championship qualifying match, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita in a Trios bout, RUSH will be in action and more.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Des Moines, IA.