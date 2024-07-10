It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns on TBS at 8/7c this evening with this week’s AEW Dynamite, which emanates from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program is the finals of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments, with Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page and Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale scheduled.

Also set for the show this evening is the return of AEW Champion Swerve Strickland, an appearance by AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone’s Victory Toast, Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho in a Stampede Street Fight, as well as Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii in a Global Glory 4-Way match.

