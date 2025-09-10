It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live with AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the September 10, 2025 episode:

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet

* Grudge Match: Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander

* Philadelphia Street Fight: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

* Mercedes Moné & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Alex Windsor

