AEW Dynamite is scheduled to premiere this evening on TBS and HBO Max from the Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, TX.

Advertised for the Wednesday, September 2, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Mercedes Mone AEW Women’s Championship celebration

* AEW Trios Championships: New Level (Kofi & Austin Creed) & Swerve Strickland (c) vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, & Zachary Wentz)

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite Results.