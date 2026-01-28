It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Austin, TX. for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Advertised for the January 28, 2026 episode are the following matches and appearances:

* MJF Appearance

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley vs. Ace Austin

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Thekla

* AEW TNT Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. El Clon

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Swerve Strickland

* Kenny Omega vs. Rocky Romero

