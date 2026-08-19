It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling is live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for the August 19, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite.
The following matches are scheduled for what is the second-to-last AEW Dynamite show leading up to the AEW All In: London 2026 pay-per-view:
- TBS Championship Match: Maya World vs. Kris Statlander vs. Persephone vs. Hikaru Shida
Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, and El Clon
Will Ospreay, Henare, and Francesco Akira vs. Brian Cage, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer
Renee Paquette sit-down interview with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay
Renee Paquette sit-down interview with AEW Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone
The Continental Cup tournament quarterfinals begin
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.
Tomorrow, 8/19!
A STACKED night of action featuring @KennyOmegamanX & @WillOspreay leading teams vs. @TheDonCallis Family, 2 Matches in the Continental Challenge Cup, a TBS Title 4-Way & more is coming your way!
Be there LIVE for #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on TBS & HBO Max, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/ym9hpJ0uhn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2026