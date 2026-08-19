It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for the August 19, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite.

The following matches are scheduled for what is the second-to-last AEW Dynamite show leading up to the AEW All In: London 2026 pay-per-view:

TBS Championship Match: Maya World vs. Kris Statlander vs. Persephone vs. Hikaru Shida

Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, and El Clon

Will Ospreay, Henare, and Francesco Akira vs. Brian Cage, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer

Renee Paquette sit-down interview with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay

Renee Paquette sit-down interview with AEW Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone

The Continental Cup tournament quarterfinals begin

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.