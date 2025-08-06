The road to AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door – London continues tonight in “The Buckeye State.”

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 6, 2025 episode:

* MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

* Mercedes Mone returns

* The Young Bucks vs. Brody King & Bandido (AEW Tag-Team Title Eliminator Tournament)

* Alex Windsor vs. Skye Blue vs. Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata (AEW TBS Title Qualifier For Forbidden Door)

