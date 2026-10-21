All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.

AEW Dynamite is scheduled to take place this evening, live from Coral Gables, Florida, airing at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Advertised for the Wednesday, October 21, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* AEW TBS Championship #1 Contenders Match: Maya World vs. Queen Aminata

* Will Ospreay & Adam Copeland vs. Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Mike Bailey

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.