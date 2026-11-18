All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.

AEW Dynamite goes down this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

Advertised for the Wednesday, November 18, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* We’ll hear from MJF * “Jungle” Jack Perry vs. Samoa Joe * TBS Championship Match: Queen Aminata (c) vs. Maya World vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa * Continental Classic Blue League Match: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bandido * Continental Classic Gold League Match: “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne * Continental Classic Gold League Match: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.