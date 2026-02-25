It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight from The Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Advertised for the February 25, 2026 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program are the following matches:

* Mark Davis vs. Brody King

* Jon Moxley vs. El Clon

* Orange Cassidy vs. Gabe Kidd

* Hangman Adam Page and MJF to decide on stipulation for AEW Revolution

* AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship: Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) (c) vs. MegaBad (Penelope Ford & Megan Bayne) (w/ Lena Kross)

* Mile High Madness Anything Goes — 10-Man Tag Team Match: Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler & Ricochet vs. Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Jack Perry

