It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from The Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI.

Scheduled in-ring action and segments for the July 29, 2026 episode include the following:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Demand

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Maya World vs. Persephone

* AEW National Championship Match: Andrade el Idolo vs Jungle Jack Perry vs Nick Wayne

* Renee Paquette sits down with Young Bucks & Adam Copeland & Christian Cage

* Willow Nightingale Celebration

* Rhino to appear

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.