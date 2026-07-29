It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from The Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI.
Scheduled in-ring action and segments for the July 29, 2026 episode include the following:
- * AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Demand
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Maya World vs. Persephone
* AEW National Championship Match: Andrade el Idolo vs Jungle Jack Perry vs Nick Wayne
* Renee Paquette sits down with Young Bucks & Adam Copeland & Christian Cage
* Willow Nightingale Celebration
* Rhino to appear
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.
This Wednesday, 7/29!
See the fallout of the first-ever #AEWRedemption PPV on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
Join us LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/ifQFsD3IPq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2026