The road to AEW Dynasty goes down tonight in “The Great White North.”
AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Advertised for the Tuesday, April 8, 2026 episode:
- * Kenny Omega Speaks Live
* Chris Jericho Will Address His Return Live
* Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Championship
* Andrade El Idolo, Mark Davis, & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Darby Allin, Bandido, & “Jungle” Jack Perry
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.