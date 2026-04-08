The road to AEW Dynasty goes down tonight in “The Great White North.”

AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Advertised for the Tuesday, April 8, 2026 episode:

* Kenny Omega Speaks Live

* Chris Jericho Will Address His Return Live

* Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Championship

* Andrade El Idolo, Mark Davis, & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Darby Allin, Bandido, & “Jungle” Jack Perry

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.