It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight, as AEW Dynamite is live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Advertised for the March 4, 2026 episode are the following matches:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Kevin Knight

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

* The IInspiration vs. The Brawling Birds

* Jon Moxley vs. Hechicero

* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. The Dogs

* Hangman Page vs. TBA

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.