All Elite Wrestling returns tonight, as AEW Dynamite is live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.
Advertised for the March 4, 2026 episode are the following matches:
- * AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Kevin Knight
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
* The IInspiration vs. The Brawling Birds
* Jon Moxley vs. Hechicero
* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. The Dogs
* Hangman Page vs. TBA
