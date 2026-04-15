It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live this evening at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the Angels of the Wind Arena in Everett, Washington.

Advertised for the April 15, 2026 post-Dynasty episode of AEW Dynamite are the following matches and segments:

* Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Kamille (TBS Title)

* MJF (c) vs. Darby Allin (AEW Title)

* Kevin Knight (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (TNT Title)

* Chris Jericho to speak live

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.