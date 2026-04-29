It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Advertised for the April 29 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program are the following matches:

* AEW World Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Brody King

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Kevin Knight vs. MJF

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Divine Dominion vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander

* AEW International Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ace Austin

* Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. RPG Vice

* The Brawling Birds vs. TBA

* RUSH vs. TBA

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.