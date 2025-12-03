The 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament continues tonight in “The Hoosier State.”

AEW Dynamite is live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana.

Featured below is the advertised lineup of matches and segments for the Wednesday, December 3, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program:

* Samoa Joe & Eddie Kingston Face-To-Face

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Pac in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Kevin Knight in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

* Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

* Timeless Love Bombs (Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) vs. Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir in an AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Hardcore Holiday Death Match

