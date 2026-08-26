AEW Dynamite is scheduled to premiere this evening on TBS and HBO Max from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Advertised for the Wednesday, August 26, 2026 episode are the following matches, appearances and segments:

* Swerve Strickland vs. Jack Perry

* AEW Continental Challenge Cup Semifinal: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Nigel McGuinness

* AEW Continental Challenge Cup Semifinal: Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* MJF will appear

* Andrade El Idolo to speak

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete AEW Dynamite Results.