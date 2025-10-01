It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL., live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the October 1, 2025 episode:

* Jurassic Express Returns

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Orange Cassidy (TNT Championship)

* “Timeless” Toni Storm Returns To Hollywood (Florida)

* Kenny Omega & Brodido vs. Josh Alexander & Young Bucks

* Kris Statlander & Darby Allin vs. Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta (Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match)

* Hangman Page, Samoa Joe, & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, & Claudio Castagnoli

