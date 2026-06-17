The road to AEW Forbidden Door continues tonight in “The Lonestar State.”

AEW Dynamite is live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Houston, TX.

Officially announced matches and segments for the 6/17 include are the following:

* Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland face-to-face

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Mercedes Mone vs. Hazuki

* MJF and Mark Briscoe pick their teams for Forbidden Door 2026 cage match

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.