The road to AEW Forbidden Door continues tonight in “The Lonestar State.”
AEW Dynamite is live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Houston, TX.
Officially announced matches and segments for the 6/17 include are the following:
- * Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland face-to-face
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Mercedes Mone vs. Hazuki
* MJF and Mark Briscoe pick their teams for Forbidden Door 2026 cage match
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.
Tomorrow, 6/17!
A Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite with #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor implications is less that 24 hours away!
Don't miss a moment LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/QpI4rIvvGK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 17, 2026