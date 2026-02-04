It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight at 8/7c from the Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Advertised for the Wednesday, February 4, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max are the following matches:

* MJF vs. Brody King in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match

* Ricochet vs. Jack Perry for the AEW National Championship

* Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo

* “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Mark Davis

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.