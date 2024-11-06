It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c on TBS this evening from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s episode, which goes head-to-head against WWE NXT on The CW Network:

* Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC

* Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black

* The Learning Tree vs. The Conglomeration (Fight Without Honor)

* Penelope Ford vs. Jamie Hayter

* The Hurt Syndicate LIVE

* Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Ricochet & TBA

* Christian Cage & HOOK go face-to-face

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Manchester, N.H.