It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

Scheduled in-ring action and segments for the July 22, 2026 episode include the following:

* TNT Title: Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage, Hechicero, & Jake Doyle

* Jay White vs. Clark Connors

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles: Megan Bayne & Lena Kross vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue (No DQ)

* Thekla and Willow Nightingale face-to-face

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.