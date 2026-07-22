It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.
Scheduled in-ring action and segments for the July 22, 2026 episode include the following:
- * TNT Title: Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin
* Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage, Hechicero, & Jake Doyle
* Jay White vs. Clark Connors
* AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles: Megan Bayne & Lena Kross vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue (No DQ)
* Thekla and Willow Nightingale face-to-face
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.