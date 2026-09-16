AEW Dynamite is scheduled to premiere this evening on TBS and HBO Max from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA.

Advertised for the Wednesday, September 16, 2026 show are the following matches:

* Chris Jericho vs. Nick Wayne

* Will Ospreay, Andrade El Idolo, & Francesco Akira vs. Death Riders

* Jamie Hayter vs Lena Kross

* Cape and Cope, Darby Allin and Steven Borden vs FTR, Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.